Barcelona-target Savio set to join Man City in summer transfer

Barcelona’s financial problems mean the club have been missing out on transfer targets left, right and centre - and another player now looks to be out of reach.

Girona sensation Savio, who has a big admirer in Barca sporting director Deco, is set to seal a move to Manchester City.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has the latest and reckons the deal is pretty much signed, sealed and delivered.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City agree deal to sign Sávio from parent club Girona in the summer.



Documents to be signed in the next days.



Despite bids from German and English clubs, Sávio will join #MCFC.



He’s now 100% focused on Girona to end the season in the best way. pic.twitter.com/oCDNy5d6Eo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

Savio had spoken previously of his desire to play for Pep Guardiola and now looks set to be granted his wish after starring with Michel’s impressive team.

The Brazilian has made 23 appearances in La Liga so far this season, weighing in with an impressive tally of five goals and seven assists.

Interestingly, Savio was initially signed by City Football Group’s Troyes but has never played for the French side. He was loaned straight out to Girona and now looks set to sign for parent club Manchester City.