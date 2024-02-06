On the up and up in La Liga - FC Barcelona

In La Liga FC Barcelona are fighting back after a run of 12 points from a possible 15 in the last five fixtures for Xavi Hernández's team. Results elsewhere in the competition have seen Barça claw back some ground on the top two teams in recent weeks.

Ilkay Gündoğan starts 2024 in tremendous form - FC Barcelona

Ilkay Gündoğan has been a key member of the FC Barcelona squad in all competitions this year, and is an indispensable element of Xavi Hernández's plans. His goal in the most recent game with Alavés places him fourth in the team's scoring charts this term, only topped by Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and João Félix. And he leads the team for assists, with nine, which is already more than his previous record for the 2018/19 season with Manchester City.

Koeman on Xavi outgoing: Barcelona politics makes job tough - ESPN

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said he understands Xavi's complaints about managing the Catalan giants, noting the difficulties that come with the "political situation" at the club.

Xavi Hernandez departure will bring about changes to Barcelona squad - Football España

Thus far, the only high-profile player that has been sold for big money since Joan Laporta returned to the club was Ousmane Dembele, which Deco admitted was against Xavi’s will. Otherwise they have avoided major sales, in spite of the tight finances, but it looks as if they could well be forced into more painful departures this summer.

Barcelona showing interest in Adrien Rabiot - Football España

There are differing views on how much spending power Barcelona will have in the summer, and how much of a deficit they will be in regarding their salary limit. Yet it seems clear that whatever money they do have to spend, they will continue working to dip into the free agent market. One of their former targets, Adrien Rabiot, is one of the high-profile players out of contract this summer.

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco briefs on Xavi replacement, responds to Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Motta talk - Football España

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco admitted over the weekend that he had not expected Xavi Hernandez’s resignation from the position ahead of last week. The Blaugrana coach had made a number of statements about his future in prior press conferences, but Deco did have some ideas about what the next manager will have in terms of profile.