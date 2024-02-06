Barcelona on alert as Premier League clubs eye up Pau Cubarsi

Pau Cubarsi’s emergence at Barcelona has reportedly not gone unnoticed across Europe and has attracted interest from Premier League teams.

ESPN are reporting that “some of England’s biggest clubs” are starting to circle as they’re aware he has a release clause of just €10m in his current contract.

The situation has therefore “accelerated the need” for Barcelona to improve his existing deal at the club.

Talks had already been underway but you get the feeling that Barcelona will be eager to get an agreement signed, sealed and delivered as soon as possible to fend off admirers.

Cubarsi is one of several teenagers who have impressed in the first team this season under Xavi.

The 16-year-old has now made six appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season and has been given full backing by Xavi.

Cubarsi said it had been the “best week of his life” after making his debut against Unionistas and then being named in the starting XI against Betis. The defender joined Barca when he was just 11 and also made it clear he’s “always been a cule.”