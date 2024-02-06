Barcelona new manager latest: Klopp the dream, Laporto and Deco disagree, Marquez still an option

Barcelona’s hunt for a new manager to replace Xavi keeps on making headlines but it seems the Catalans are making little progress at the moment.

Diario Sport reckon that outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains the dream for Joan Laporta but is out of the club’s financial reach. He’s also made it pretty clear he wants a time out after nine years at Anfield.

The report reckons that the club really want a ‘top-level coach’ but if that’s impossible this summer then it’ll be over to Rafa Marquez to mind the shop for the time being.

Thiago Motta and Michel have previously been mentioned, but it seems the chances of either of those two taking over are slim at best.

Deco did speak briefly about the situation last week in an interview with La Vanguardia and seemed to rule Motta out.

“I don’t follow Motta’s work much because he’s not in an Italian team that I usually watch. I do follow Marquez because he is here,” he said. “He is a young coach who is growing in the face of difficulties. Being here will make him a better coach.”

Meanwhile, Diario AS have also been speculating and reckon there’s a bit of disagreement currently between Laporta and Deco.

Laporta is said to favour a move for former Bayern and Germany coach Hansi Flick, but Deco would rather go for Porto boss Sergio Conceiçao.

Flick is available after being sacked by Germany, while Conceiçao may also be looking for a new job as he’s set to leave Porto in the summer.

Klopp’s name also crops up again in the report. AS reckon Laporta “plans to make an approach in the coming weeks” even though Klopp’s camp have already insisted nothing will stop him from taking a sabbatical.