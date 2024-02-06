Barcelona Femeni discover UWCL quarter-final opponents

Barcelona Femeni will continue their defense of their Women’s Champions League trophy with a quarter-final against Norwegian side Brann.

Jonatan GIraldez’s progressed as group winners but face a tricky tie against Brann who finished just one point behind Lyon in their group.

The winners of the tie go on to face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the competition. The other side of the draw sees Benfica take on Lyon and Hacken face PSG.

Barcelona and Chelsea have a fair bit of recent history. The Catalans knocked the Blues out in the last four last year and beat them in the 2021 final.

Chelsea are currently top of the WSL standing and will be hoping for a big finish to the season as coach Emma Hayes is set to leave to take over the USWNT job.

The first leg of the quarter-final tie against Brann will be played away in Norway on the 19/20 March, with the return scheduled for a week later.

Barca are aiming to make it to their third straight Champions League final. This year’s showpiece will be held at San Mames on 25 May.