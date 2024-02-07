Barcelona told what to expect from Hansi Flick amid talk he could replace Xavi

Former Bayern and Germany boss Hansi Flick has been linked with a possible move to Barcelona to replace Xavi at the helm.

Flick enjoyed great success during his time at Bayern but really struggled with the national team and was sacked after a poor run in September 2023.

Javi Martinez, who played under Flick in Bavaria, has spoken to Gerard Romero and offered a bit of insight into what the coach is like to work with.

“Hansi Flick is a very good group manager and a very good coach. At Bayern he made us like motorcycles, we were very good. For Barça? I don’t know, I’m worried about the barrier of language. It’s very important,” he said. “He is a very clear coach, he always tells you what he thinks to your face. He is calm. You have to mess with him a lot for him to get angry. In the locker room, he first calms everyone down and then speaks “Flick’s training sessions are intense but they are always with the ball. In Germany we all trained in the afternoon with a physical trainer and that’s where all the players change. It’s a different culture. “Flick’s way of playing is total Barça. We played with him in the Pep style, with the centre-backs at the back and the ball coming out from there.”

Flick is said to be keen to take on a new challenge this summer, and there’s even been speculation he’s learning Spanish ahead of a possible move to Barca.