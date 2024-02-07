WATCH: Dani Rodriguez scores sensational solo goal for Barcelona in UEFA Youth League

Barcelona teenager Dani Rodriguez caught the eye yet again with a sensational goal in the Youth League on Tuesday.

The winger ran from just outside his own penalty area, right up to the other end of the pitch and then had the composure to calmly tuck the ball away too.

And here it is:

GOLAZO! Dani Rodriguez what a goal to give Barcelona the lead. 1-2 pic.twitter.com/v3bm7E7Y1N — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) February 6, 2024

It was a great strike by Rodriguez on what turned out to be a tough night for Barca’s youth. The game ended in a 2-2 draw and then went to penalties. The Catalans ended up going out 6-5 after losing the shoot-out.

Barca are reportedly set to talk about Rodriguez’s future soon. His contract expires in the summer and his agent is due at the club in the coming weeks to talk about what happens next. There is believed to have been interest in his services from elsewhere, and it’s not clear yet if he will stay or move on.