Deco turned down Oriol Romeu’s request to leave Barcelona in January for two reasons

Oriol Romeu reportedly pushed for a January exit from Barcelona, after losing his place in the team, but saw his request to leave turn down.

The Athletic are reporting that Romeu went to see Deco in the last few days of the window and asked to move as he’s “aware that his impact has been below the expectations Barca had when they signed him from Girona last summer.”

Girona had made it pretty clear they would be happy to have Romeu back in the team, but Deco decided it would not be a good idea.

Barcelona’s sporting director wouldn’t let Romeu go because he knew they wouldn’t be able to afford to bring in a replacement in the winter due to their financial situation.

Deco was also against allowing Romeu back to Girona because he did not want to strengthen a title rival. Girona are enyoying a great season and currently sit six points ahead of Barca in the league table.

Romeu could well end up moving back to Girona in the summer. There’s already been talk he could be used in a deal to sign Aleix Garcia from Michel’s side.