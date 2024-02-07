Barcelona’s appeal against Vitor Roque red card fails as forward hit with ban

Barcelona’s appeal against Vitor Roque’s controversial red card in the win over Alaves last time out has been unsuccessful.

The Brazilian came on and scored in the 3-1 win for Xavi’s side. However, he also picked up two very soft yellow cards which saw him handed his marching orders.

Barca had appealed the decision, with Xavi branding the sending off “very unfair” and calling it “another mistake” by the match officials.

However, the Competition Committee has remarkably rejected the appeal, meaning Vitor Roque is suspended for the next game agains Granada.

Here’s what’s been said, per Gerard Romero.

“This Committee considers that the images provided by the alleging club fail to demonstrate the existence of a manifest material error, the existence of contact being evident. “In other words: there is no clear evidence that the cautioned player did not carry out the action that was recorded in the minutes. The repeated viewing of the images, in short, has not allowed this Committee to conclude, beyond all doubt, that the action did not occur as described by the referee and, ultimately, prove the material error manifest in the referee’s report.”

It remains to be seen how Barcelona will react to the news, but there’s bound to be anger that the decision stands especially given the amount of controversial decisions we’ve seen this season.

The decision also leaves Xavi really short of attacking options for the weekend. Joao Felix and Ferran Torres are still injured, while Raphinha is expected to return but it’s not clear if he’ll be ready to start.