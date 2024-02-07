Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Jürgen Klopp would be “incredible” for Barcelona, tells fans to “trust Xavi” until end of season

Even though his time in Catalonia only lasted over six months, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will always be a Barcelona fan favorite. The Gabon international had a very productive time as the Blaugrana’s top striker before his departure in the summer of 2022, and he’s still very much in tune with what’s going on at the club.

He recently spoke to Gerard Romero and was asked about the search for a managerial replacement for Xavi, who’s leaving at the end of the season. Barça’s dream is Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, who’s also departing his current club in the summer. Klopp coached Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, and Auba thinks his former boss would be a great addition indeed.

“Klopp gives you everything, energy, he has won great titles, he is a good coach. If there is a chance for Barça he is a good option, I was very comfortable with him in Dortmund. It would be incredible if could come.”

Auba was also asked about his other former boss in Xavi, and asked Barça fans to trust the legendary midfielder in his final months in charge as the Catalans remain alive in two competitions.

“The season is not over yet for Barça. There is still the League and the Champions League, we have suffered but we have to give everything to win something. I think of Xavi and he is a great person, we have to trust him.”

First of all: miss you Auba!

Second of all: yes, Klopp would be incredible, but he’s probably not coming.

Third of all: we have no choice but to trust Xavi since he very likely won’t be sacked before the end of the season and he’ll also be looking to give his all to leave the club on a positive note.