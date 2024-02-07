Barcelona have decided on signing Aleix Garcia - report

FC Barcelona’s staff has taken the decision to sign Girona FC midfielder Aleix Garcia, according to the latest rumors. The club’s technical and scouting staff all are impressed with the 26-year-old. The club already made a bid to sign him last month, but it’s understood it’ll be easier in the summer.

Girona have him signed until 2026 and do not want to let him go, because he’s a fundamental piece for the club. But, it’s understood that Girona are willing to sell him for a reasonable price, aware he will not be happy if they close the doors to the club of his dreams.

“I would like to play for Barça, it is the club that I have followed since I was little and the one that I have always liked,” he said recently.

His release clause is a source of mystery. It’s understood that Girona think his release clause is set at 20 million euro, but the blaugrana think it’s actually rated somewhere between 14 and 15 million.

Barcelona also think they could lower the price by exchanging players.