Marcos Alonso not expected to be renewed at Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is not expected to be renewed as his deal runs out next summer. The defender is out through injury at the moment and is expected back in training soon.

FC Barcelona will not renew his deal unless something surprising changes the situation. The player himself is said to be looking at new destinations, aware that the club is not going to give him a new deal.

The Catalans could opt for young Álex Valle, on loan at Levante, to replace Alonso in the squad. The youngster has done a good job on loan.

Another rumored option is Sergio Cardona, who plays for UD Las Palmas, His signing has been rumored for a while. The 24-year-old is performing well in La Liga.