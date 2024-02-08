Aubameyang on Barcelona: I wanted to come back with all my heart

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he has wanted to back to Barcelona but hasn’t been able to make it happen.

The striker had a great, albeit brief, time at Barcelona before moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

However, things didn’t really work about back in London and there was speculation he could make the move back to Baca.

Auba says he would have loved to have come back for a second stint and isn’t sure why it didn’t happen.

“I am very grateful for the love I received from everyone, from the fans and everything. I continue receiving messages from fans. I miss it,” he told Jijantes. “I think so, they talked about it a little but in the end it didn’t happen, I don’t know why but it’s life, it’s like that, I wanted to come back with all my heart, because I’m very proud of the eight months I spent here, It was incredible and I wanted to go back.”

The striker also admitted that he left because of Barca’s financial difficulties but would have been happy to stay if he could have.

“In the end it was an economic problem, Barça needed an option to sell a player and I had this option. That’s why I left. If that was the case, I think I could have stayed a few more years. “I have no complaints. It’s life, in the end we spent little time but it was very good and the most important thing is the memory.”

Auba is currently in France with Marseille and has netted 13 goals in all competitions so far for the Ligue 1 side.