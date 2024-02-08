Back in for training to get ready for Granada - FC Barcelona

First training session of the week for the FC Barcelona first team. After the good win away to Aláves on Saturday and a recovery session the following day, Xavi Hernández gave his players a couple of days rest, making the most of a full week to prepare for Sunday's game against Granada.

The lowdown on Granada CF - FC Barcelona

On Sunday at 9pm CEST, FC Barcelona will be looking to make it three Liga wins in a row as they host Granada. But their recent record against the Andalusians is surprisingly poor. Time to check in on the red-and-whites…

FC Barcelona to increase water saving measures in emergency phase 1 decreed by Government - FC Barcelona

The initiatives will mean a reduction of 30% to drinking water and the Club is committed to a minimum of a 50% reduction to groundwater in 2024

Barcelona have no intention of selling Ronald Araujo this summer, talks already planned over new contract - Football España

Ronald Araujo’s future has been the subject of strong speculation over the last few months. Bayern Munich are very interested in signing the Uruguayan defender, and recent reports have suggested that a deal could be possible in the summer.

Barcelona lose appeal against Vitor Roque disciplinary decision - Football España

Barcelona will be down to just two natural forwards against Granada this weekend, as Vitor Roque will miss the match through suspension. The Brazilian received a second yellow for Rafa Marin’s challenge on him against Alaves, which was considered reckless by the referee as his studs caught the central defender.

Barcelona decide to pursue Aleix García this summer - Football España

Barcelona have set their sights on their first target for the summer transfer window, according to reports in Catalonia. Girona captain Aleix Garcia was heavily linked to the Blaugrana in January, and has even declared that he would love to play for them, but Girona will not relinquish him easily.