Barcelona warn there will be ‘no big signings’ for Xavi’s replacement

Barcelona sporting director Deco has warned there will be no “big signings” this summer for the club’s new coach to work with.

The club are currently hunting for a new manager after Xavi announced he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Many names have already been mentioned, but Deco has sent out a warning that whoever replaces Xavi must know they won’t be able to go out shopping for new signings.

“We will not make big signings and the new coach must understand this,” he told Esports3. “We need a coach who knows what Barça is and understands our current reality. In La Masia you always have to trust.”

Deco also effectively ruled out Rafa Marquez taking the job, saying this is not really the time for the Mexican to take over.

“He’s young and is doing his job at Barça Atlètic. Let’s hope he will be at the club longer, but he’s not intended to be the coach now,” he added.

The rumor mill seems to think former Bayern boss Hansi Flick is the slight favorite for the job right now but you can expect plenty more twists and turns in the hunt for a new manager yet.