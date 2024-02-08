Antonio Conte ‘offered’ to Barcelona as Xavi replacement

Antonio Conte has reportedly been offered to Barcelona as a potential replacement for Xavi.

The Italian joins a growing list of names believed to be in the frame to take over from the boss when he steps down at the end of the season.

Diario Sport reckon that Conte is one of several managers who have been offered to Barcelona since Xavi made his shock announcement.

Conte is a high-profile name with bags of experience and has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in March of last year.

The Italian would be willing to chat to Barca about the position, but the report claims he’s not on the club’s “preferential list” right now.

Indeed it’s claimed Barcelona are looking to go the “German route” and have not given up hope on their dream of securing Jurgen Klopp after he leaves Liverpool in the summer.

That still looks really unlikely, with Klopp saying he needs a time out, although there is another German option in Hansi Flick.

The former Bayern and German boss is thought to be interested, and the rumor mill thinks he’s already learning Spanish just in case.