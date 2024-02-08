Robert Lewandowski discusses his Barcelona future and Xavi’s exit

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been chatting about his future at the club and Xavi’s decision to step down as manager.

There’s been speculation that Barca are open to letting Lewandowski leave in the summer, should he wish, but he’s dropped a pretty big hint he wants to stay.

Barca are currently playing at Montjuic, while Camp Nou is renovated, and Lewandowski says he’s looking forward to playing in the famous stadium once again.

“Yes, of course, it is one of the objectives, to play at the Camp Nou again,” he told Diario Sport. “It is a magical stadium, a magical field, and yes, of course I want to play there. We still have to wait ten months, I think. I feel very good in the city, my family too, we are very happy.”

The Catalans will return to Camp Nou next season, by which time a new manager will have been installed to replace Xavi.

Lewandowski says he understands Xavi’s decision to move on and hopes the team can finish on a high for the coach.

“Being a Barcelona coach or player is a lot of pressure, it’s normal, and the team or the club is going through a more difficult time than before, with a squad with very young players. And the expectations are always very high and great,” he added. “I understand what all this means to him: he is from Barça, he was a player and now he is a coach. From an emotional point of view it is very difficult and I understand him perfectly. Not only for him, but also to his family. We must focus on this season because we can still win with Xavi.”

There’s been scrutiny on Lewandowski’s form as well this season, although the Poland international has scored five goals in his last nine games for Barca.