Eric Garcia ‘very confident’ Girona can do Barcelona a favor and beat Real Madrid

Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia is in confident mood ahead of the weekend when his Girona side take on Real Madrid in a crunch La Liga clash.

Girona are this season’s surprise package and can leapfrog Los Blancos in the table with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Garcia says his team won’t sit back and defend against Madrid as “that’s not possible for us” and says they have learnt from their 3-0 home defeat earlier in the campaign.

“We’ve learned from it. Of course, they’re going to have their chances, they’re at home, the quality of the players is very high. But we’re very confident about what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We have a clear plan of how we want to play, how we attack, how we defend. That has got us to where we are right now. If we changed now for this game, it would be wrong.” Source | Optus Sports

The weekend could be interesting with regards the title race, particularly if Girona and Real Madrid take points off each other. Barcelona will hope to take advantage and cut the gap by beating Granada at Montjuic on Sunday.