Barcelona have ‘eight-year agreement’ with Lamine Yamal

Deco has offered an update on Lamine Yamal’s future and insists Barcelona have a long-term agreement in place with the teenager.

Yamal extended his contract at the club in October, penning a deal that runs until 2026.

Deco says the club will extend Yamal again in 2025 when he turns 18 and is confident he will stay at the club for a long time.

“We will extend Lamine Yamal’s contract when he turns 18,” he told Esports3.

“We are not afraid that he will leave because of the pact agreed upon when Lamine signed his last official document. We have a contract for the next eight years.”

It’s previously been claimed Lamine will sign a five-year deal in 2025 as Barca look to lock down his future and put off any potential admirers.

The 16-year-old has been a regular fixture in the first-team squad this season, making over 30 appearances already in all competitions for Barca.