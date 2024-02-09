Further preparations for Granada - FC Barcelona

Work continues for the FC Barcelona senior squad at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper as they prepare for this Sunday's fixture at home to Granada. That's a 9pm CET kick-off against a side battling relegation, but who have taken points of the Catalans in their last four league meetings.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Granada - FC Barcelona

Another opportunity for the blaugranes and the culers to come together and earn another three points to continue the recent good run, as Xavi Hernández' side welcome Granada to the Estadi Olímpic for this matchday 24 fixture in the domestic competition.

Robert Lewandowski on Xavi Hernandez's decision to leave Barcelona - "I understand him perfectly" - Football España

In the aftermath of Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he would be stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, reports noted that several players were strongly affected by the decision.

Ronald Koeman sides with Xavi Hernandez - 'It's an attack on your mental health' - Football España

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has backed his successor Xavi Hernandez in his comments regarding the experience of coaching at Camp Nou. After announcing his resignation at the end of the season, Xavi told the press that the job was not enjoyable, cruel, and was not worth it – Koeman says it also damaged him.

Barcelona have no plans to speak to Antonio Conte - Football España

Barcelona’s hunt for their next manager might take them down many avenues, and while it appears they are willing to move outside of candidates that have played for them or been brought through the academy, there is only so far that flexibility will stretch. Antonio Conte is as rigid in his perspectives as they come, but he has been offered to the Blaugrana.