Are Barcelona heading for another Frenkie de Jong transfer saga?

Frenkie de Jong has been regularly linked with a move away from Barcelona ever since he arrived from Ajax in 2019.

It’s perhaps no surprise then to see a fresh round of speculation arise in the wake of Xavi’s announcement he’ll be leaving in the summer.

The latest update comes from Onze journalist Lluis Canut, who is known to be close to Ronald Koeman, and who reckons De Jong is no longer determined to stay.

Canut claims that De Jong’s stance has changed recently and that he’s “no longer closing the door on leaving Barça” in the summer as he has done previously.

So what’s changed? Canut reckons De Jong is “a little disappointed by the situation” at Barca because he’s not managed to win “important titles” at the club.

The Dutchman has added a La Liga title to his trophy collection during his time at Barca, but the club have struggled in the Champions League and don’t look like being contenders this season either.

Canut’s report is likely to get the rumor mill excited once again. Manchester United have previously been interested in the midfielder and may decide to reignite their interest.

Meanwhile, Barca have said recently they don’t want to sell their best players. However, the financial situation means any attractive offers will surely be studied this summer.