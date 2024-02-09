Laporta rules out replacing Xavi with Sergio Conceiçao at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly ruled out the possibility of replacing Xavi with Porto boss Sergio Conceiçao.

The former Portugal international has been mentioned as a possible candidate and has apparently been offered to the club by Jorge Mendes.

Yet Diario Sport are reporting that Laporta has told Mendes that Conceiçao is not part of his plans for the future at Barcelona.

The president thinks that Conceiçao is not the right fit for Barcelona and believes his teams don’t play the right style of football.

The report highlights how Conceiçao likes to play with a 4-4-2 formation and is willing to use “physicality and muscle” in some key positions.

Laporta is also said to have doubts over Conceiçao’s personality. He’s seen as a strong character who has had confrontations with his players in the past which doesn’t seem to have impressed the Barca chief.