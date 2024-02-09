Barcelona left with just four untouchables ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona are heading for another intriguing summer amid speculation a big sale will be needed to help ease some of the club’s financial problems.

There’s already been speculation that there may be interest in Ronald Araujo from Bayern at the end of the season, while the Frenkie de Jong exit rumors look set to return.

Catalunya Radio reckon that De Jong is no longer ‘untouchable’ at the club which leaves just four players who the Catalans will refuse to sell.

And they are: Araujo, Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

Deco has already said made it clear he’s not interested in selling Araujo and has also claimed an eight-year agreement with Lamine.

Pedri and Gavi are the other two and remain the club’s big hopes for the future. There’s been a bit of talk of interest in Gavi but he’s always made it clear he’s cule through and through.

Barca have sought to protect themselves by inserting huge 1 billion euro release clauses in the quartet’s contracts in a bid to ward off potential interest.

Yet it seems those four are the only players Barca won’t sell this summer and other key players, such as De Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jules Kounde, are available if the price is right.