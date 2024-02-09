Vitor Roque speaks out after being banned for Barcelona’s clash with Granada

Barcelona will be without Vitor Roque on Sunday against Granada in La Liga after his really harsh red card against Alaves.

The Catalans did appeal his sending off but, somehow, the decision has been upheld and Vitor Roque must serve a one-match ban.

He has now spoken to Mundo Deportivo and revealed what he thinks about the whole thing.

“I think the yellow card was unfair, at least the second one, and now I have to serve the sanction. It was the referees’ decision, Barça tried to appeal in every way, so I have no choice but to serve the sanction and prepare for the next game,” he said. “At first I didn’t understand, it was a play in which the defender came at me with his foot in front and when I saw him I tried to turn my foot so as not to impact with him and not get injured. But the player starts shouting and the referee shows me the yellow card.” “He [the referee] told me, ‘here it’s not like in Brazil.’ He said that, that this is not like Brazil, and I simply respected the decision and left the field.”

There’s no doubt it’s a really tough one for Vitor Roque to take, particularly after scoring two goals in his last two games for Barca. He’ll be back next time out against Celta Vigo.