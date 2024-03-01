Is Thomas Tuchel the right man to lead Barcelona into a new era?

The runners and riders for the Barcelona managerial post are already positioning themselves to be able to at the head of the queue when Deco makes his decision on who he wants as Xavi’s replacement.

A handful of names have been bandied around, and though Thomas Tuchel was originally touted as a possible, his candidacy turned to probable once he and Bayern had released a joint statement that he too would be leaving his position at the end of the current season.

But is he right for Barcelona?

From a tactical standpoint, he’s head and shoulders above the current incumbent. Frankly, Xavi had the name which got him through the door, but a stint at Al Sadd was always going to show him up as never having the requisite experience.

Tuchel is able to call upon stints at Bayern, Chelsea - where he became European champion against Pep Guardiola’s Man City side - Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, taking over the latter job from his good friend Jurgen Klopp.

He is one of the brightest minds in football today, and whilst he perhaps doesn’t have the kudos of Klopp or Guardiola, he is a superb man manager too.

His teams play brilliant attacking football in the main - though Tuchel will probably want to forget about the past few weeks - and for culers, not only are results important, but it’s the manner of how a game is won that is non-negotiable.

Tuchel may have a variation on a theme in that respect, though his style of football shouldn’t be markedly different from what the locals know, want and love.

Whether he would be able to get on with Deco is the most interesting point for me.

It’s alleged that there have been players that the Portuguese has brought to the club which Xavi hasn’t wanted, and that lack of trust needs to be addressed.

Tuchel showed with his utter contempt of Todd Boehly at Chelsea that he doesn’t suffer fools gladly, and doesn’t appreciate anyone above him getting too involved with his work.

One other issue that may not suit the German is the lack of money that would be available to him in the transfer window.

Not being able to buy the best players doesn’t take away from his managerial abilities, far from it in fact, but what it does do is make his team less competitive and that is unlikely to appeal.