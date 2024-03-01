Barcelona could use buy-back option on Sampdoria winger Estanis Pedrola

Barcelona’s tricky financial situation has led to reports the club could look at exercising buy-back options on Nico Gonzalez and Chadi Riad.

It looks like we can also add Estanis Pedrola to that list, with Marca reporting Barcelona are thinking about bringing the Sampdoria winger back to the club.

Pedrola signed for Samp on an initial loan deal last summer but the deal includes a mandatory purchase option and a buyback clause set at 7 million euros.

Marca reckon Pedrola is an option for Barca “for two reasons.” The first is that they may need a winger if Joao Felix does not stay beyond the end of his loan.

The other reason is called Raphinha. The Brazilian has been linked with a summer exit as he’s a player that Barca could potentially receive a hefty fee for.

Losing two wingers in one summer could therefore be good news for Pedrola who has three goals in nine appearances this season in Serie B for Sampdora.

The youngster certainly enjoyed a bright start to the season, before being sidelined with injury, but has admitted he would love to return to Barcelona.