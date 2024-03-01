Preparations for Bilbao continue - FC Barcelona

Wednesday was another work day at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, as Barça continue preparing for the 9pm CET kick-off this Sunday at San Mamés. home of Athletic Club.

Robert Lewandowski: 'We are in good form' - FC Barcelona

He has goals in his blood. He has more than 50 for FC Barcelona in a season and a half and he has started 2024 like a house on fire. Robert Lewandowski is convinced that the team still has time to achieve great things this season as he casts his eye over his own form, the upcoming Champions League with Napoli and the blaugranes chances in La Liga in an interview with the Club's official media.

Barcelona to make away games request to La Liga - Football España

Barcelona are set to request that La Liga schedule more games away from home at the beginning of next season, in the lead up to their return to Camp Nou.

Barcelona's dream managerial target Luis Enrique hints at staying on in current position at PSG - Football España

Barcelona are continuing their search for Xavi Hernandez’s successor, following the 44-year-old’s decision to step down as head coach at the end of this season. The likes of Hansi Flick and Roberto De Zerbi have been linked with the position, although there could be many changes in the operation over the next few months.

Barcelona once again linked with Atletico Madrid veteran Mario Hermoso - Football España

Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso appears to be the beneficiary of the high demand for cheap, quality central defenders, and Los Rojiblancos will have a battle on their hands to hold onto him. One of the potential destinations is Catalonia.