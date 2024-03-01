Luis Enrique thinking about next season with PSG and not returning to Barcelona

Luis Enrique has been looking to the future and seems to be very focused on what he can achieve with Paris Saint-Germain rather than heading back to Barcelona.

Barcelona’s managerial search has led to a few whispers that Lucho would be welcomed back at the Camp Nou, but the former boss is only thinking about PSG right now.

“If everything goes well I am convinced we will have a much better team than this year,” he said. “I am convinced, as much in defence as in attack, in the midfield, tactically, physically.”

Luis Enrique was probably also having a bit of a pop at Kylian Mbappe who is expected to leave the club this summer and join Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona boss joined PSG last summer on a two-year deal. It’s his first job back in club football since leaving Barcelona in 2017 when his contract expired.