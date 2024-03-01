 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luis Enrique thinking about next season with PSG and not returning to Barcelona

The coach looks set to stay in France

By Gill Clark
FC Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Luis Enrique has been looking to the future and seems to be very focused on what he can achieve with Paris Saint-Germain rather than heading back to Barcelona.

Barcelona’s managerial search has led to a few whispers that Lucho would be welcomed back at the Camp Nou, but the former boss is only thinking about PSG right now.

“If everything goes well I am convinced we will have a much better team than this year,” he said.

“I am convinced, as much in defence as in attack, in the midfield, tactically, physically.”

Luis Enrique was probably also having a bit of a pop at Kylian Mbappe who is expected to leave the club this summer and join Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona boss joined PSG last summer on a two-year deal. It’s his first job back in club football since leaving Barcelona in 2017 when his contract expired.

