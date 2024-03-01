Barcelona rejected two €90m offers from Bayern for Ronald Araujo in January

Barcelona turned down two offers from Bayern Munich for Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window.

The Bavarian giants made an initial bid of €70 million, plus €20m in variables and then changed it to €80m, plus another €10m but were told ‘no’ on both occasions, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It’s thought that manager Thomas Tuchel even called Araujo to try and convince him to make the move but without success.

Araujo has said this season he wants to stay and Barcelona are said to be making moves to extend his current contract which runs until 2026.

The club have already met his representatives and are due to meet again to discuss the extension for the defender.

Araujo has a €1 billion buyout clause which means he’s well protected, but clubs could still return in the summer with offers due to Barcelona’s tricky financial situation.

It’s not clear if Bayern will reignite their interest in the summer. The Bavarians must first find a new manager to take over from Tuchel following confirmation he will move on at the end of the season.