Robert De Zerbi responds to Barcelona and Liverpool transfer talk

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has unsurprisingly been asked about his future amid speculation he is wanted by Barcelona and Liverpool this summer.

Barcelona are thought to be really keen on the Italian, while Pep Guardiola has apparently recommended him to Joan Laporta and Co.

De Zerbi was quizzed on his future at his pre-match press conference on Friday but wasn’t giving too much away.

“No, no, I have only Brighton in my head. I would like to finish this season in the best way, playing with not all players because March and Mitoma both finished the season,” he told reporters. “But the other players, I would like to pay with Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro to compete and try to win as many games as we can.” “Yes, I have a contract and until now I have not decided anything and my mind is on Brighton, 100%.”

The Italian is clearly in no mood to discuss his future but appeared to offer admirers a ray of hope by only talking about this season and insisting he has not decided anything yet about his future.