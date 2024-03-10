Where does Marc-Andre ter Stegen rank in list of Barcelona’s best goalkeepers?

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made his 400th appearance for the club on Friday when he took to the pitch against Real Mallorca in La Liga.

It’s quite the landmark for the Germany international who is behind only Andoni Zubizarreta and Victor Valdes when it comes to Barca appearances by a goalkeeper.

But where does he rank when it comes to the best stoppers to ever play for the club?

Xavi was full of praise for Ter Stegen ahead of the Mallorca match, telling a press conference he’s right up there with Valdes as the best.

“Together with Valdés, Ter Stegen is best goalkeeper in Barça’s history. He is a captain, leader, has nobility, personality, daring. A captain in capital letters.”

Certainly last season Ter Stegen seemed to be the best in the business. He kept 26 clean sheets throughout the campaign to match the all-time La Liga record.

Yet critics of Ter Stegen will point to his weaknesses and say he’s no match for the likes Valdes, Zubizarreta and Antoni Ramallets.

So where do you think Ter Stegen ranks when it comes to Barcelona’s best stoppers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!