Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made his 400th appearance for Barcelona on Friday night in the 1-0 win over Real Mallorca in La Liga.

The Germany international was in from the start and managed to keep a clean sheet as Xavi’s side took all three points at Montjuic.

After the full-time whistle, captain Sergi Roberto presented Ter Stegen with a special shirt to commemorate his 400th appearance for the Catalan club.

The stopper then posed with his team-mates and manager Xavi on what was a good night for the German and the squad who picked up a morale-boosting win over Javier Aguirre’s side.

Ter Stegen is now third on the all-time appearances list for goalkeepers at Barcelona. Víctor Valdés leads the way on 535 appearances in total for Barca, while Ter Stegen isn’t too far away from second spot which is currently held by Andoni Zubizarreta on 410.