Andreas Christensen making an impact in midfield at Barcelona after Xavi’s tactical switch

Andreas Christensen has been pushed into midfield in recent weeks as Xavi sought a way to make his team more defensively sound.

The midfield pivot role has been a problem following Sergio Busquets’s summer departure. Oriol Romeu was signed as cover but hasn’t been able to make the position his own.

Meanwhile, Barca were leaking goals at a fairly alarming rate, particularly considering last season’s rock-solid defence, leading Xavi to turn to Chrisentensen.

The Dane is no stranger to the role, although he is really a center-back, but has made an impact since being pushed further forward.

Barca have conceded just six goals in their last seven games with Christensen as pivot - compared to 16 goals in the seven games prior (without Christensen in that role).

It’s likely Christensen will continue there too, particularly with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong out injured and with Pau Cubarsi continuing to shine in central defence.

All of which is good news for Christensen. The Dane has admitted he enjoys the role and has made it crystal clear he has no interest in leaving this summer.