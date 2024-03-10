Recovery session after the win against Mallorca - FC Barcelona

After the unusual occurrence of playing on Friday and the win over Mallorca in the Estadi Olímpic thanks to Lamine Yamal's excellent strike, the FC Barcelona first team squad returned to work on Saturday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Ter Stegen: '400 games is a nice figure' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen continues to set new records at the Club as his appearance against Mallorca in the 1-0 win on Friday was his 400th in a Barça shirt. The German international talked to the Club's official media about what the figure means to him and how he is "proud to have represented the shirt for so long."

Accent on youth at Can Barça - FC Barcelona

Youth in football has its supporters and its detractors. Players without experience are not able to face certain challenges, say some. However, at Barça, and looking at the performances of 16 year old Lamine Yamal and 17 year old Pau Cubarsí, this argument simply does not stand up.

Barça reject 200 million offer for Lamine Yamal - MARCA

PSG's choice to replace Kylian Mbappé is Lamine Yamal, and they are not shy about spenidng money. The French club is willing to pay 200 million for the player's transfer, an astronomical figure for a 16-year-old kid, MARCA have learned.

Barça have it clear as PSG threaten: Lamine is untouchable - Mundo Deportivo

Lamine Yamal is untouchable. He's a world-class player in waiting already deciding games at 16 years old, younger than Kylian Mbappé himself when he was doing the same at Monaco. Barça say no offer has been made yet, but the club won't even consider it when it arrives.

Ferran points toward Napoli - Mundo Deportivo

Ferran Torres wasn't present in Saturday's session but is expected to rejoin the group on Sunday or Monday and be available for the Europen push. He will soon receive the medical green light after missing a month with a hamstring injury.