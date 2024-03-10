Robert Lewandowski goes crazy for Barcelona teen Pau Cubarsi

Robert Lewandowski has showered team-mate Pau Cubarsi with praise after seeing the teenager break into the first team at Barcelona.

Cubarsi has been impressing in the starting XI, despite having only just turned 17, and Lewandowski says he’s been surprised by his quality

“It had been a long time since I had seen a centre-back, especially at that age, breaking lines with that ball delivery and with so much tranquility. He’s also a great person,” he told TVP Sport.

Lewandowski also spoke about Barcelona’s recent form, with results improving after Xavi announced he would be stepping down, and said hard work on the training ground is paying off.

“Two weeks ago we started training harder, more intense. And we looked better in the last games,” he added. “We are on an upward trend, playing better and better and I think this is the time to show that we can compete with anyone.”

Barcelona and Lewandowski will hope that improvement can continue next time out against Napoli. A win for the Catalans will secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.