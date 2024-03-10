Xavi tipped to start Sergi Roberto for Barcelona against Napoli

Xavi is expected to start Sergi Roberto in midfield for Barcelona against Napoli in the Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday night.

The Barcelona boss is short of options in the middle of the park with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi all set to miss out through injury.

Diario Sport reckon that Xavi will line his team up with Roberto back in the side and featuring alongside Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gundogan.

Roberto hasn’t played since the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club in January but is fit and available for Barca’s next match.

The report reckons Roberto has been spotted into training working on tactical exercises similar to those which Barca use with De Jong which suggests he could start.

Xavi made changes to his team against Mallorca on Friday, bringing Raphinha back into his team but then saw the Brazilian forced off through injury

It’s thought Raphinha has only suffered a knock and could be fit to face Napoli, while Ferran Torres may also be ready to return to the squad after injury.