Full focus on the Napoli game - FC Barcelona

Akey moment of the season is on the way in the form of the Champions League round of 16 return leg against Napoli. Xavi Hernández' side drew 1-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium so it's all to play for at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday.

Upturn in Napoli form before Montjuïc visit - FC Barcelona

It won't be an easy task for Barça due to an upturn in form for Napoli since Francesco Calzona took over from Walter Mazzarri in the run up to the 1-1 draw in Naples. Napoli remain unbeaten ever since, with two wins and three draws, including the CL round of 16 first leg draw at home to Barça.

Bernabéu Clásico date announced - FC Barcelona

We have a date and time for the Clásico in April. This Saturday it was announced that the LaLiga matchday 32 game between Real Madrid and Barça will be played on Sunday 21 April at 9pm CET at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barça Atlètic 2-1 Sestao River: Prestigious win - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have seen off Sestao River to the tune of a 2-1 win. Mikayil Faye and Pau Víctor were on target for the home side and although the visitors pulled one back, the Catalans held on to make it eight games without defeat.

Real Sociedad 1-7 Barça: Comfortable win in San Sebastian - FC Barcelona

The Liga F returned with Barça Femení looking fantastic at Zubieta to remain unbeaten and way on top of the league table. What with the international break and the Copa de la Reina it's been a while since we had a game in this competition, with Salma Paralluelo the heroine with four goals on the day that Alexia Putellas was back from injury and contributed a goal of her own.

Barcelona present new contract with €1bn release clause to Pau Cubarsí - Football España

Barcelona are very excited about Cubarsi, although they are somewhat at risk of losing him on the cheap, as his current deal has a release clause of just €10m. This has attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League, but the teenager has little intention of leaving Catalonia any time soon.