Ferran Torres still not back in training for Barcelona ahead of Napoli UCL tie

Ferran Torres’s hopes of returning to action in time for Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Napoli are looking slim with the forward still not back in training for Barcelona.

The team trained on Sunday ahead of the crunch game with the Serie A champions and Torres was noticeable by his absence.

Barca had been hoping that the Spain international would be back from injury in time for the fixture, but he remains a doubt ahead of the visit from the Italian champions.

Marcos Alonso was back in training for Barcelona on Sunday and looks set to return to the matchday squad for the first time since November.

A host of youngsters, including Marc Casado, Hector Fort and Marc Guiu, also joined the first-teamers for the session.

Barcelona are due to train again on Monday before Xavi speaks to the press ahead of the match and names his squad for the second leg of the last 16 tie.