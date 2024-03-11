Barcelona send new contract offer to Pau Cubarsi with €1 billion release clause

Barcelona have sent a new contract offer to Pau Cubarsi and are keen to get the teenager signed up as soon as possible.

Mundo Deportivo say Barca want to agree a deal that will run until 2030 and with a buyout clause set at €1 billion.

Cubarsi’s current clause is set at just €10m, leaving Barca vulnerable to offers, particularly with speculation Premier League clubs are lurking.

The teenager can’t sign a long-term contract yet, due to the fact he’s still only 17, but Barca want a deal that will come into effect when he turns 18 and will run for five years.

MD reckon that top clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal,and Bayern have all kept tabs on Cubarsi but the defender is eager to stay at Barcelona.

Cubarsi has come in for huge praise this season after starring for the first team, with Ronald Araujo saying the youngster reminds him of Gerard Pique.