Joao Cancelo opens up on his Barcelona future ahead of Napoli clash

Joao Cancelo says he he wants to stay at Barcelona past the end of the current campaign ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Napoli.

The Portugal international is on a season-long loan from Manchester City but admits he does not know if he’ll be able to continue with Xavi’s side.

“I was lucky enough to play for only big teams. I am proud of my career because nobody has ever gifted me anything. I’ve conquered everything with sacrifice,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?”

Cancelo also spoke about Lamine Yamal and had some words of advice for the talented teenager.

“He is an incredible player. Playing for Barcelona at 16 is not for everybody. He is a special talent, but talent is not enough in football. You need mentality, and, from what I see, Lamine has it,” he added. “He’ll have a great future if he remains focused and those around him help him keep his feet on the ground. Watch out for Cubarsí and Fermin. The Masia is doing a great job and developing great players.”

Barcelona are thought to be keen to keep hold of Cancelo but may struggle to agree a deal with City. Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly don’t want to send him out on loan again and a permanent transfer may be out of the club’s financial reach.