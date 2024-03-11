Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen hails Andreas Christensen and Pau Cubarsi ahead of Napoli test

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has spoken to the press ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Napoli.

The stopper spoke about Barca’s recent improved defensive form, highlighting Pau Cubarsi and Andreas Christensen for helping the Catalans tighten up.

“Christensen as a midfielder gives us more balance between lines in defense and attack, it was a decision that Xavi made and it gives us a lot, I see him with confidence and calmness although at first he was not very comfortable,” he said. “As a footballer what [Cubarsi] is doing is phenomenal, he can still improve a lot at his age, and as a person he is always open to listening, he is accessible and he is in spectacular shape and we must take advantage of it.”

The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg in Italy and Ter Stegen knows Barca must keep the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia quiet if they are to progress.

“In the first leg we knew how to defend them very well, we tried to ensure that they didn’t have any chance to score. In the first leg they only had one, we will try to make their lives as difficult as possible.”

Napoli switched managers just before the first leg against Barcelona and are unbeaten since Francesco Calzona took charge, beating Juventus and Sassuolo in Serie A and drawing with Cagliari and Torino.