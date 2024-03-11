Ferran Torres ruled out of Napoli clash, could return against Atletico Madrid

Ferran Torres has been ruled out of Barcelona’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Napoli on Tuesday.

It had been hoped that the forward could return from injury in time for the crunch clash but it’s now been confirmed he will not be ready in time.

Xavi offered an update at his pre-match press conference and said he hoped Ferran would be back at the weekend.

“There is no relapse, but the sensations are not that of being 100%. If everything goes well, he will be there for Atletico Madrid,” he told reporters.

Torres therefore joins Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Alejandro Balde in missing what Xavi admitted is Barca’s “most important game” of the season so far.

It remains to be seen how Xavi will line his team up due to the absence of so many key players.

Lamine Yamal is expected to start once again in attack with Robert Lewandowski, while Sergi Roberto has been tipped for a role in midfield.