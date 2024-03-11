Xavi reveals the Napoli player he’d ‘like to see’ at Barcelona ahead of Champions League tie

Xavi has been talking about Napoli ahead of Barcelona’s last 16 Champions League tie second leg with the Italian champions at Montjuic.

Napoli will bring some talented players to Montjuic, with Xavi asked at his press conference which one of their stars he’d like to have on his side.

“I like Napoli players in attack. Politano, Kvara and Osimhen, but also how they defend,” he told reporters. “I like Lobotka; he is good in the build-up and doesn’t lose possession. I’d like to see him in a club like Barça.”

Xavi also spoke about what kind of approach he expects from Napoli. The tie is in the balance after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

“I expect a proud Napoli that build up from the back press high with no speculation. They have high individual quality,” he added. “Napoli’s three attacking players are of high level. It’s a big game against a big club, the defending Italian champions. “There are no favourites, it’s 50-50. The crowd must support us and think the stadium must be like a pressure cooker. We must show our identity and have personality.”

Barca were disappointed to only draw the first leg and head into the match after a narrow 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Friday night.