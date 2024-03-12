WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The most important match yet in the beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club in the capital of Catalonia takes place tonight as Barcelona welcome Napoli for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. After a draw in Italy the tie is beautifully poised as both teams fight for a spot in the quarter-finals and Barça will look to use the home field advantage to overcome their crucial absences and find a way to advance to the Last Eight for the first time in four years, but it won’t be easy against a Napoli side in much better form since their first meeting three weeks ago. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 2nd Leg

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: TUDN (USA), TNT Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 1 (India), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), Discovery+ (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!