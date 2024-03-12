The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Napoli to the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Tuesday’s big game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López, 35. Unai Hernández

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

In a season filled with bad injury news Barça get some good ones for tonight as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have both overcome knocks suffered against Mallorca on Friday and are in the squad, as is Ronald Araujo after serving a suspension in the last league match. There was hope for Ferran Torres (hamstring) to return, but the forward is not yet quite ready and misses out along with Pedri (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Marcos Alonso (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee).

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Iñigo, Cancelo; Christensen, Gündogan; Yamal, Raphinha, Félix; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!