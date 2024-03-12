Barcelona to beat Real Madrid and Man City to Rayo teenager Marcos Parriego

Barcelona are set to beat both Real Madrid and Manchester City to promising Rayo Vallecano teenager Marcos Parriego.

Relevo are reporting that, barring any late obstacles, Parriego will join Barca after choosing the Catalans over the other two clubs.

Parriego (or Parri as he’s often known) is an 18-year-old, left-footed playmaker who was part of Real Madrid’s academy before heading to Vallecas.

One of the reasons the teenager has opted for Barca is said to be because he’s seen the club trusting in youngsters such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde and Gavi.

Barcelona are thought to have made a better offer than their rivals, not least because the club are keen to bet on youngsters due to their financial difficulties.

Parriego now looks set to swap Rayo for Barcelona and will certainly be one to keep an eye on to see if he can make the breakthrough at Camp Nou.