Barcelona sporting director Deco spotted meeting Manchester United chiefs

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been spotting meeting with Manchester United chiefs in the city ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gerard Romero’s Jijantes have footage of the men along with Frank Tramboli and Fede Massai from the CAA Base agency.

It’s not clear what the meeting about, although you can expect the rumor mill will get excited about this meeting. Frenkie de Jong has previously been linked with a move to United, although he’s regularly made it clear he’s not interested in a move.

NOTICIA @JijantesFC



CUMBRE BARÇA - MANCHESTER UNITED



El director deportivo del United, John Murtaugh y el director de negociaciones, Matt Hargreaves, se han reunido hoy con Deco en Barcelona.



Tambien presentes los dos agentes de CAA Base, Frank Tramboli y Fede Massai.

Diario Sport reckon that Mason Greenwood’s name will have been mentioned. The forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Atletico after spending the season on loan at Getafe.

The forward has not played for United since he was arrested in January 2022 for attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault. The charges were eventually dropped after key witnesses withdrew their involvement and “there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

It not clear yet where he will play his football next season. Barca are thought to see Greenwood as a “low cost” option ahead of the summer window as he’ll only have a year left on his contract and the Red Devils may be eager to offload him.