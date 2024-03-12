Final training session ahead of the Champions League - FC Barcelona

The countdown for Barça v Napoli is on with the Italian club the visitors to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Napoli - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is back and after the 1-1 draw in the first leg in Naples, FC Barcelona will now be looking to see off the Serie A champions and claim a place in the quarter finals of the competition.

Xavi: 'We have to compete and not be afraid' - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández said out loud what most Culers are thinking. "It's the most important game of the season," was how the Barça coach summed up Tuesday's last 16 Champions League second leg against Napoli at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with the tie finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy.

Ter Stegen aiming for 'another clean sheet' - FC Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen vowed that the team "will do all we can to get into the next round of the Champions League" in his press conference ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Napoli at the Estadi Olimpic.

Francesco Calzona confident of Napoli's chances - FC Barcelona

Speaking ahead of the Champions League game with Barça, which he calls "the biggest game of the year", Napoli manager Francesco Calzona stressed how much it would mean for his team to qualify for the quarter finals against "a very strong adversary."

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco meets with Manchester United counterpart John Murtough - Football España

Less than a week after Barcelona were linked with Manchester United loanee and Getafe forward Mason Greenwood, Sporting Director Deco has been spotted meeting the Red Devils Sporting Director John Murtough.

Girona manager Michel Sanchez 'likely to stay' this summer amid interest from Europe - Football España

Girona manager Michel Sanchez is looking at a major case for winning the manager of the year award in La Liga this year, as his side pursues a spot in the Champions League, having never been in Europe before. Next season will be just their fifth in La Liga, and they will be hoping Michel Sanchez is there to lead them into it.

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sends pointed message to Manchester City over future - Football España

The message coming out of Barcelona is that Joao Cancelo wants to stay in Catalonia next season, and the Blaugrana want him to do so. How exactly they make that work with their accountants and Manchester City is another matter.