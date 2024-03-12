Barcelona told shocking fee it will take to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has recently met with the agent of Luis Diaz to discuss the forward’s situation at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Barcelona previously, indeed his father has said that he dreams of playing for the Blaugrana and is a fan of the club.

It seems that Laporta wanted to check on his status and met with Diaz’s agent Carlos Van Strahlen, according to El Heraldo.

The Barcelona president was then told the eye-watering price his club would have to pay to lure him away from Liverpool.

The Reds would want a fee of between 120 and 140 million euros for Diaz, a fee that is way out of Barcelona’s reach as things stand.

Laporta is said to have told Diaz’s agent a move would be “unfeasible” because of the lofty price tag.

Diaz is contracted to Liverpool until 2027 but there is expected to be plenty of change at the club in the summer after Jurgen Klopp departs Anfield.