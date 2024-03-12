Barcelona could buy Nico González back, or profit from his sale

Nico González is doing well at FC Porto since his transfer from FC Barcelona. It’s understood that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told the Catalan club that offers will come in for him this summer, particularly from Premier League clubs.

Barcelona has a decision to make. They can either pay the buyback clause to get him back, or sit back and let another team buy him, and profit from their sell-on clause.

The buyback clause isn’t cheap, sitting at 30 million euro. But if they feel that Nico is the answer to the midfield question, it’s not a bad price, especially considering they got some money for him from Porto at first.

However, to spend money on a player you used to have, when you don’t have too much money to spend in the first place, will be hard to accept.

The sell-on clause is fairly high, at 40%. If someone were to buy him for 30 million, that would bring in 9 million for Barcelona without having to do much.

Both options have pros and cons. But either way, Barcelona have to make a decision.